Thomas K. Smith
Mesa - Thomas K. Smith, born February 7, 1936, Mankato, MN, age 84, of Mesa, AZ, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Maxine Smith. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Catherine (McGoldrick), his son TK (Debbie), daughter Wendy Sue Early (Dave), son Brian, grandson Austin Thomas Smith (Samantha), granddaughter Taylor Marie Smith, grandson Nathaniel Thomas Early, granddaughter Isabella Grace Smith, and great-granddaughter Ruth Everett Laine Smith. He is also survived by his brother Jerome, and sisters Judith Dunlevy (Charlie) and Jane Parsons (Dave) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Tom graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1954 and received an appointment from Senator Hubert Humphrey to the United States Military Academy (West Point). He graduated from West Point in 1958 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Tom served honorably in the US Army Corps of Engineers for more than nine years completing airborne and ranger training, and receiving his MS in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University. He served in Korea, Germany, and Vietnam, earning the Legion of Merit for his service in Vietnam. He returned to Minnetonka with his family and began a successful career as a Professional Engineer. Tom was named the Young Engineer of the Year in 1970 by the Society of American Military Engineers. He served as the President of the Minnetonka Chapter of the Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers from 1974-1975 and was active in the American Society of Civil Engineers and Structural Engineering Institute. In the 1980s he launched his own business as a consulting civil and structural engineer. He contributed to projects large and small in cities across the country: stadiums, skyscrapers, civic buildings, memorials, and universities. Tom and his family moved to Mesa, AZ, in the early 90's and truly enjoyed desert living. Tom was a man of strong faith in God and lived out his life as a humble servant leader. He related to all people in a personal way with love and understanding. Along with his wife he was very active in his Catholic Church communities in a multitude of ways, serving where he was called and needed. Tom was a lifelong athlete. He shared his love of sports, particularly golf (including twenty years as a part of the Arizona Outlaws), with his friends and family but his true passion was his family. A devoted husband and loving father, he was a wonderful example and formed special relationships with his children and grandchildren. He is loved and will be missed. Memorials in Tom's name can be made to the West Point Association of Graduates (westpointaog.org
) or St Joseph the Worker (sjwjobs.org
). A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home.