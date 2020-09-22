Thomas Lee Burger
On September 17, 2020, Thomas "Tom" Lee Burger, 67, sadly lost his hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by his adoring family. Tom was born in Jasper, Indiana and moved to Phoenix, Arizona around 1955. Tom married his best friend, Nancy Hite, in 1975. They were devoted to and loved one another for 45 years, and together they raised 3 wonderful children. His son Tommy Jr., Tim, and his son-in-law Matt were his best friends and his rocks. He loved his daughter Lindsey and granddaughter Avery Anne, who were the lights of his life. Tom believed in working hard so that he could spend quality time with his family. He and Nancy made it a priority to take their children on various adventures together. And no matter where the family was, Tom insisted that at mealtime they stopped, held hands, bowed heads, and thanked God together. Tom enjoyed visiting his extended family in Indiana each summer and prepared meals for 65+ relatives. Tom loved preparing Thanksgiving feasts with his brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews, sometimes accommodating 70+ family members. Tom also loved playing golf and bocce ball and coaching his children's teams.
Tom proudly owned Burger & Associates, a consumer electronics business, which afforded him the opportunity to travel and meet many lifelong friends. Tom considered his friends his family, who are salt-of-the-earth individuals with pure hearts.
Tom devoted his life to giving back and helping underserved youth, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars through the family charity, Golf Encounters Fore Charites, benefitting Phoenix and Scottsdale Boys and Girls Clubs, Make A Wish Foundation, ALS Association, Stepping Stones Charity, Sunshine Acres, Juvenile Diabetes, and the New Heart Society. Additionally, Tom served on the Phoenix Boys and Girls Club's Executive Council.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother and father, Julietta and Ambrose Burger, brothers Ronald and Stanley Burger, and sister Bonnie Brown. Tom leaves behind his wife Nancy, sons Thomas Jr. and Timothy, daughter Lindsey (Matthew) Perry, granddaughter Avery Anne Perry, sister Beverly Schouten, brothers Michael and Richard Burger, and many adored aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, and fur babies.
Tom loved life and he fought so hard to stay in it. Tom was adored by so many and his big bear hugs and contagious smile will be sorely missed by all. Pops, thank you for showing us the way and defining for us what a good man, husband, and father are. We will forever love you.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, with a Remembrance/Rosary service beginning at 6:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and physically distance. For those unable to attend, the Remembrance/Rosary will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/whitneymurphyfh/live,
and Mass will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/stphx.org/live
In lieu of flowers, Tom requested donations be directed to:
Team Bradley Bear, in honor of Bradley Cassavant who lost his life to a rare brain tumor at the age of 13 months - www.teambradleybear.com
Home Fur Good Pet Rescue (c/o Hannah Burger) - https://homefurgood.org/donate/
Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale - https://bgcs.org/donate/
. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.