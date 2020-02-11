Resources
Thomas "Grant" McMaster

Thomas "Grant" McMaster Obituary
Thomas "Grant" McMaster

Thomas "Grant" McMaster passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He is survived by this beloved wife of 24 years Patricia "Tricia" McMaster who stood with him in his long battle. Also surviving are his son Dustin Smith, daughter-in-law Brittany Smith, grandson Aiden Smith and nephew Sean McMaster. Preceding him in death were his mother, Joanne Vander Schaaf, and father, Robert Thomas McMaster.

Grant was born November 16, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona where he graduated from Alhambra High School in 1978. Following high school, he went into the auto repair business proudly owning Deans Auto Repair on 32nd Street for 16 years.

Grant was an expert horseman where he was a member of the Western Saddle Club for 20 years and past president. He met his wife Tricia there.

He was a Cowboy Mounted Shooting pioneer being among the very early riders. He won numerous Local, State and National championships. He was a World Champion in 2002. He served as President and on the board of the Arizona Cowboy Mounted Shooters Association. His mechanical ability was demonstrated in his gunsmithing of the pistols used in the sport which uses blank ammunition.

In addition, Grant was a key manager and volunteer in developing the Mounted Shooting Center at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in north Phoenix. His hard work was instrumental at the facility where the improvements are donated to Arizona Game and Fish and the people of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
