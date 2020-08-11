1/
Thomas Michael Landy
Thomas Michael Landy

Thomas Michael Landy passed away Friday, July 10th after a brief illness. Tom was born on 9/9/45 in St. Louis, MO to William and Louise Landy. He was a graduate from St. Mary's H.S. and St. Louis University. Tom is survived by his wife and best friend Anita. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25th. He is further survived by his sisters Michelle Northington and Beth Grothe and his sons Stewart (Lori) and Christian (Kristi). He leaves behind three beautiful granddaughters that were light of his life-Morgan (14), Addison (13) and Emily (9). He spent most of his business career working in IL, raising his two sons with his wife Anita in Buffalo Grove, IL. In 1993 they relocated to Phoenix where he retired from Convair Cooler Corporation as President/CEO. A true patriot, Tom was a Vietnam Veteran who recently served as Post 9400 Commander for Sunnyslope VFW as well as volunteering at the VA hospital in Phoenix. He was a world traveler, exploring all but one continent. He and Anita most recently traveled to Belize with the Osher Livelong Learning Institute through ASU where he taught English to elementary students.

Private Military Honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks St. Louis, MO Friday August 21st at 10:30. Live stream of the event can be seen here. https://www.facebook.com/events/1874140869376420




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
