Thomas Michael Thor
Thomas Michael Thor

United States Army Veteran, Thomas Michael Thor, 68, passed away on September 12, 2020. He resided in Surprise, AZ.

Tom was born on March 13, 1952, in Chicopee, MA, to Thomas A. Thor and Joan Sommerville. He is survived by his sister, Susan Thor-Pullen, brother, Ray Hickingbotham (Kim), chosen "daughter," Kelly Jo Mars (Randy), and their sons Thomas and Nathan, as well as all of his treasured friends.

Tom served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a military police officer and was able to finish his tour despite becoming injured during a convoy escort. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Tom enjoyed working in plumbing sales until he retired in 2010.

Tom loved anything that involved guns, fishing, hunting, and friends and his favorite moments were spent sharing those interests. He would do absolutely anything for those he loved.

Although his life was cut short, he lived life to the fullest. In his own words, "It's been one Hell of a ride and I have no-regrets."

At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

www.dav.org or in honor of Thomas M. Thor at

https://secure.dav.org/site/Donation2?df_id=18815&mfc_pref=T&18815.donation=form1




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
