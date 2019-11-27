|
|
Thomas Michael Van Hengel
San Diego, CA - Thomas Michael Van Hengel, (Tommy Thompson), 62 of San Diego, California passed away on his boat at Cabrillo Isle Marina on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Tommy was born June 4, 1957 in Kansas City, KS to John and Beverlee Van Hengel. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and attended Kansas University. He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and eventually moved to San Diego, California. He worked as a commercial diver for a period and then moved on to becoming an independent buyer and seller of cars, houses, and boats. He was a very gregarious person who made friends everywhere he went. He is survived by his Mother, Beverlee Thompson of Overland Park, KS, Brothers John Van Hengel of Overland Park, KS, and David Thompson of Austin, TX, Step Brothers Rick (Linda) Thompson of Leawood, KS, and John (Michele) Thompson of Breckenridge, CO, and step Sister Jill (Tom) Harbrecht of San Diego, CA. To accommodate his many friends there will be two celebrations of life. One at the Scottsdale Bible church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ November 30 at 1:00 pm followed by a gathering at Handlebar J. A second one will be held at the Clubhouse at the Tuileries, 10801 Glenwood St. Overland Park, KS December 7th at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019