Thomas Minas, MD
Phoenix, AZ - On August 18, Thomas Minas of Paradise Valley, Arizona passed away at the age of 82. Tom would be the first to tell you that he had a wonderful life. He didn't have a bucket list, he had already lived it. He was loved and adored by many. Thomas was born to Karl and Madeline Minas in Hammond, Indiana. Tom was a proud University of Arizona graduate and attended medical school at The George Washington University, graduating 1st in his class. He completed his residency in Ophthalmology at University of California, San Francisco. In 1969 after his work with the National Institutes of Health, he moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona where he started his private practice in Ophthalmology. Buena Vista Ophthalmologists continues to provide medical and surgical eye care in downtown Phoenix. Dr. Minas was a leader in the Ophthalmology community serving as President for both the Arizona Ophthalmological Society and the Phoenix Ophthalmological Society.
Thomas led a remarkable life dedicating it to the service of others. In addition to his devotion to his medical practice, he was honored to travel the world with Surgical Eye Expeditions International. This organization provides educational services to restore sight and prevent blindness to disadvantaged individuals. Medical volunteers work side by side with local doctors by providing them access to eye care and surgery. Dr. Minas had a tremendous impact on many lives.
He embraced a curious and generous spirit and never stopped learning and teaching. He educated numerous medical students and residents at St. Joseph's Hospital and Maricopa Medical Center. He was always excited to try new things and he had an endless sense of adventure and enthusiasm for everyone that he met. His fun-loving nature made him an avid story teller.
He was an accomplished fly fisher and enjoyed traveling, skiing, exploring our National Parks and rooting for his beloved University of Arizona Wildcats and Phoenix Suns.
Thomas is survived by his wife Suzanne, recently celebrating their 61 wedding anniversary. Together they raised three daughters Carrie Martinson (Paul), Jyl Howley (William) and Wendy Arendt (Michael). He was "Poppy Tom" to his five cherished grandchildren, Katie, Andrew, Madeline, Allison and Christine. He will be greatly missed and remembered by many friends, family and patients.
Donations can be made to Surgical Eye Expeditions, Foundation for Blind Children and Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019