Thomas Newton Fannin
Phoenix - Tom Fannin, a gentle giant and "just the nicest guy" whose legendary career in Arizona Real Estate spanned six decades, passed away in his home on July 11, 2019, six weeks shy of his 89th birthday. He was born in Phoenix on August 22, 1930. His father, Paul, was a former Arizona Governor and United States Senator.
Tom's roots were deep in the fiber of our Valley and state. He attended Kenilworth Elementary, North High School and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at the University of Arizona. He was an Eagle Scout and later a Scout Master.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. Upon his military discharge, he returned home and fell in love with Marianne Benjamin. They were married on August 28, 1953. Their devotion to each other was undeniable. Theirs was a lifetime of sharing, caring, giving back to their community and the state they loved. They had two daughters, Mary Todd ("Toddy") and Tamara (Tammy) whom they treasured and adored.
At the same time his father took office in 1959 as Arizona's 11th Governor, Tom launched a lifelong career in Real Estate as president and owner of Tom Fannin and Associates Realty, a company he would grow from scratch to 900 employees statewide. During this time, he developed an outdoor billboard campaign called SOLD. It was so effective his idea was replicated throughout the country.
He sold his business in 1980 and became President & CEO of Merrill Lynch Realty/Tom Fannin and from 1982-1989 served as a Designated Broker of Merrill Lynch Realty/Arizona.
From 1990-1996, Tom served as Chairman of the Board of The Prudential Arizona Realty; Designated Broker of The Prudential Arizona Realty, 1994-1997; Vice-President of Coldwell Banker Success Realty, 1997-2005 and acted as a consultant until the time of his passing.
Tom was a director of Stewart Title & Trust of Phoenix; Mortgage Broker/Banker for Merrill Lynch Companies, 1982-1992. He has served as a consultant for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
His business acumen was unparalleled and stories illustrating the passion for his industry are legendary. He was first a student of Dale Carnegie's course on "How To Win Friends & Influence People" and then, for fun, became an instructor. He mastered the art of communicating and motivating.
"Tom was accepted as the word of wisdom in the Real Estate industry," recalls Bill Gray, founder of the Arizona School of Real Estate and Business.
Bob Fannin, former chairman of Arizona's Republican Party and Ambassador to the Dominican Republic at the request of President George W. Bush, extolled his brother's virtues remembering "he had unbelievable patience in negotiations involving disputes. Rather than set a court date, Tom would suggest a lunch date and more often than not, resolved the issue."
Bob cites one of his all-time favorite stories took place after his father had just completed 12 years of service as a U.S. Senator from Arizona, following six years as Arizona's Governor. Senator Fannin approached a bank teller to deposit a check and when she saw his name, totally oblivious to his tremendous acts of public service, asked if he was related to Tom Fannin the Realtor.
During Tom's life his broad range of talents and interests were captured in his business affiliations in a multitude of roles in countless organizations. "Tom was an inspiration and example to all of us," said Marge Lindsay, a leader in the industry for four decades.
He was a past president of the Arizona Association of REALTORS, Phoenix Board of REALTORS, Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau of Maricopa County.
Tom served as a director of the Arizona Highway Users Association, Arizona & National Associations of REALTORS, Arizona Town Hall, Central Arizona Project Association and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District.
"Tom's record of community service was exemplary, he was genuine, he loved to help people," said Bill Shover, community leader. He was a past chair of the board of Phoenix & Valley of the Sun Convention & Visitors Bureau, Phoenix Multiple Listing Service, The Salvation Army Phoenix Advisory Board, Phoenix Municipal Aeronautics Advisory Board, Phoenix Together (Phoenix Town Hall).
He is a past member of Greater Phoenix Leadership, Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board, Board of Trustees of the Arizona Museum of Science & Technology, Dean's Advisory Committee for the College of Business Administration at ASU, and Phoenix Charter Government Steering Committee. He was also a vice-president of the Association of the United States Army Greater Phoenix Chapter.
The admiration and respect from his industry and community were reflected in countless distinctions bestowed upon him including Citizen of the Year (Phoenix Board of REALTORS - 1973), Realtor of the Year (Arizona Association of REALTORS - 1975), Man of the Year (Phoenix Advertising Club - 1987), Distinguished Alumnus of Maricopa Community College (1988).
Colonel Olin Hogan of The Salvation Army recalled Tom's receipt of the coveted "Sally Award" in 1982 after 15 years of service. "Tom continued actively serving for yet another 38 years, a total of 52 years of involvement on our Phoenix Advisory Board. Remarkable."
Tom wasn't just a hero in his industry and community, he was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, nephew and treasured friend to his family members. He was always there to help for whatever the issue, whatever the need. "He always, always had our back," remembers grandson Todd Ward who brought such comfort to Tom and the family as he and his dog, Luna, lived the past year with his grandpa.
Tom is preceded in death by Marianne, his devoted wife of 57 years; daughter Mary Todd (Toddy); his parents; brother Ron, and his sweet little dog, Luv.
His loving family carrying on his legacy include brothers Bob (Lisa) and Bill (Linda); sister Linda Rider; daughter Tammy and her children Paige, Alec and Aubrey (Jordan Reisenweber - children Ruby & Penny); Toddy's children Tommy, Todd and Wendy (Chris - children Hudson & Holland); nieces Sheryl (Mitch Bland - son Grant), Michelle Lawrie (Bill), and nephews Paul Fannin (Sharon), Joe Fannin, Sean Fannin (Lori - daughter Lily), Matt Fannin (children Joshua, Lucas, Mia), Bob Rider, Paul Rider (Errin - daughter Noor). He also leaves behind Hug, his cherished dog who he treated every morning to cream from his mocha frappuccino.
The family appreciates Tom's faithful work associate of decades, Martha Appel; Tom and Marianne's housekeeper for 40 years, Linda Beaumont. And they will be forever grateful to Andrea Myers, Tom's beloved caregiver who helped oversee his various needs during his last year and final days.
A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life and legacy will be held Thursday, August 8, 2 p.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 6300 North Central Avenue, Phoenix 85012.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Tom's lifelong commitment to community service, the family invites donations to The Salvation Army, 2707 East Van Buren, Phoenix 85008, www.salvationarmyphoenix.org or in remembering his love for his pets, the Arizona Humane Society, 1521 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix 85041, www.azhumane.org. In appreciation of their wonderful services and care, Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix 85014, www.hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 21 to Aug. 4, 2019