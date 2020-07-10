Thomas Ohlin
Phoenix - A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, it is with great sadness that Thomas (Tom) Russell Ohlin passed away on June 29, 2020, due to COVID-19. He was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on December 21, 1936. Holyoke is where he was raised along with his 3 older siblings, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Holyoke High School in 1954. During a blind date, he met the love of his life, Carol McKenna. They were married on March 4, 1957 and cherished 63 years of marriage. His career includes the United States National Guard, General Electric, Honeywell, and Senator Goldwater's Ham Shack, giving GIs overseas the opportunity to talk with their families. Throughout his career came many moves to Alaska, Greenland, Bahamas, New York and finally Arizona. Tom loved sailing and being a member of the Arizona Yacht Club, where he held Commodore from 1983-1984. He is survived by his beautiful wife Carol; son Tom Jr. (Rose); daughters Cheryl and Wendy (John); grandchildren Brandon (Dee), Stacie (Eric), Jacob (Abella), Matt and Taylor (Brad); great grandchildren Kael, Andrew, Ava and Roen. The family will be holding a private memorial service due to the pandemic and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in Memory of Tom. "The goal is not to sail the boat, but rather to help the boat sail herself." - John Rousmaniere
