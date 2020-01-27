|
|
Thomas P. Edgeworth
Thomas P Edgeworth, 85, passed away on January 21, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in 1934 in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, the sole offspring of Pat and Agnes Edgeworth. He is survived by his son David, and predeceased by his other son, James.
Tom was raised in Cicero, Illinois, graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep and attended Loyola University. His career was in the banking industry, mostly in the trust department. First, he worked for LaSalle Securities Co and then Wayne Hummer & Co in Chicago. He married Mary Lou Bubon in 1962, moved to Bellwood, Illinois, and had 2 sons. He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1978 and worked for Valley National Bank, retiring in 1995. He divorced in 1987 and his son Jimmy succumbed to leukemia in 1988.
Tom was proud of his Irish and Czech heritage and visited Edgeworthstown, Ireland in 2001, his only trip overseas. He loved big band music, sports, playing golf, and served 6 years in the Army reserves. He was the director of lectors at his church and enjoyed helping lectors improve their delivery. He volunteered for several organizations including being President of a Community Chest and served on a Police Pension Board. Tom had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He took his Catholic faith seriously, and would publicly support the Church's viewpoint on issues, even if it was unpopular.
A vigil will be observed from 5-8 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale. The funeral mass will be held at 10 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St Daniel the Prophet Church in Scottsdale. After mass, the burial will take place at St Francis Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, Thomas would appreciate donations to either , Special Olympics (both of these in honor of his son James), or a military .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020