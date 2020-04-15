Services
1932 - 2020
Glendale - Thomas Patrick Moriarity, 87, of Glendale, passed away on April 1, 2020.

He was born in Manhattan, NY on May 19, 1932.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Helen. He is survived by his daughter Lillian (William) Knox, granddaughter Erin Mackenzie Knox, all of Porter Ranch, CA, sister-in-law Rose Muler of Glendale, and many nieces and nephews.

Tom proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. While in the Air Force, he was stationed domestically at Davis-Monthan AFB, Travis AFB, Nellis AFB and Williams AFB and internationally in England, Saudi Arabia and Panama. Following his retirement from the USAF, Tom worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Arizona.

Tom had many passions from cooking to music to sports, especially his NY and AZ teams, and all things Irish. He had a very special relationship with his granddaughter, Erin, who was his pride and joy.

A mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and a memorial service will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
