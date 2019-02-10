Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
New Life Bible Fellowship
Tucson, AZ
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Marana Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Tucson - Thomas Paul Johnson, 94, died Monday, January 21, 2019 in Tucson. He leaves his wife of 70 years, Ardis Johnson; and sons Paul Johnson, Steve Johnson, Clifford McGonigle; sisters Carolyn Brown, Lora Dykstra and brother Dan Johnson as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Minneapolis, Mn. He moved his family to Phx., Az. in 1956 where he taught at Phoenix Christian High School. In 1962 he began teaching at Maryvale High School where he retired in 1983.

Tom was active in West Phoenix Covenant church, and in retirement was an itinerant pastor in Wikieup, Nutrioso, and other Arizona communities. A memorial service will be held February 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at New Life Bible Fellowship, Tucson, Az. with a graveside service beginning at 11:30 a.m. February 25, 2019 at Marana Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019
