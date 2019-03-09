|
Thomas Prestinario
Phoenix - Thomas Daniel Prestinario, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, AZ. Thomas was born November 24, 1948 to Peter and Vera Prestinario in Chicago, Illinois.
In 1991, Thomas moved his family from Willow Springs, Illinois to Phoenix, Arizona to begin a new business venture. Always an entrepreneur at heart, he and his wife opened Stratum Laser Tag in 1999.
Apart from running his company, Thomas enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and poodles.
Thomas is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 39 years, Candace (Chione); daughters, Angela, Stephanie and her fiancé Jesse Caveney; sons Thomas Jr., his wife Tiffany (Mark); Vincent and his fiancé Jodie Beals; grandchildren, Tatum, Tayler, and Nixson.
Thomas was a devout Catholic. The visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 11:30 AM with Fr. Chad King officiating.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 9, 2019