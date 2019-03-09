Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
For more information about
Thomas Prestinario
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Prestinario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Prestinario


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Prestinario Obituary
Thomas Prestinario

Phoenix - Thomas Daniel Prestinario, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, AZ. Thomas was born November 24, 1948 to Peter and Vera Prestinario in Chicago, Illinois.

In 1991, Thomas moved his family from Willow Springs, Illinois to Phoenix, Arizona to begin a new business venture. Always an entrepreneur at heart, he and his wife opened Stratum Laser Tag in 1999.

Apart from running his company, Thomas enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and poodles.

Thomas is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 39 years, Candace (Chione); daughters, Angela, Stephanie and her fiancé Jesse Caveney; sons Thomas Jr., his wife Tiffany (Mark); Vincent and his fiancé Jodie Beals; grandchildren, Tatum, Tayler, and Nixson.

Thomas was a devout Catholic. The visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 11:30 AM with Fr. Chad King officiating.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now