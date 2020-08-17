1/1
Thomas Preston McEntire
Thomas Preston McEntire

Thomas Preston McEntire, age 92, passed away on August 16, 2020 after a life well lived. He followed his sweetheart who passed only months earlier after being married for 65 years. Tom and Millie were truly inseparable. They worked together in many businesses since the time of Tom's retirement from Garrett Industries. Tom is survived by sons Michael, Richard, and Thomas as well as his daughter Pamala (son-in-law Douglas) and daughter-in-law Debbie. He follows, in death, his wife Millie, daughter Tamara, daughter-in-law Brenda and his son Daniel Scott. Thomas loved this country. He served in the army during the Korean War. He taught his family to love this country, college football and fishing in the White Mountains. Tom and Millie lived in the Las Vegas area for many years. They enjoyed their Desert Indian Shop and the various friends along Fremont Street. Tom's favorite activity was to play the slots at all of the casinos. This is what he missed the most during the current quarantine. He leaves behind a dear sister Rebecca, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Tom will be missed by his family and friends. No services are scheduled at this time. The family plan to celebrate Tom, Millie and Tamara's life in November.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
