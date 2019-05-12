Resources
Scottsdale - Born in Ft. Atkinson, WI on November 9, 1926 - Died in Scottsdale, AZ on May 3, 2019.

Married to Madelon (Churchill) for 67 years.

We miss you, Papa, and you will always be in our hearts.

Survived by: Madelon; Kathy (Steve; Adam; Aaron, Cilla, Cam & Kennedy; Hollie; Alison; Greg & Cortney) and Kim (Dan; Ryan, Elizabeth, Beckett & Leighton; Alexis; Tyler). Predeceased by Tommy.

Donations, if desired, to: Hospice Family Care, Attn. Stacey Lehman, 1550 S. Alma School Rd., Mesa, AZ 85210

Services have been held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
