|
|
Thomas Richard Dunham of Sun City died peacefully June 8, 2019 at Sun Valley Lodge, Sun City after entering hospice care about one month ago. Tom was born August 26, 1924 in Detroit Michigan to Leroy Gilbert Dunham and Nina Williams Dunham. Tom was preceded in death by his wife Lois Calvin Dunham (2010) and son Jeff (2009) and is survived by his son Steve (wife Marsha), granddaughter Katie Kes (husband Aaron), grandson Alex Dunham (wife Shelly) and sister Betty Stevens. Tom attended Riley HS in South Bend, IN and later obtained a Mechanical Engineering BS Degree from Purdue University in 1947 where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He married Lois in 1945 while serving in the USMC. He worked at Rocky Mountain Arsenal for 5 years in Denver where his sons were born. In 1953 he returned to Indiana for jobs with companies in Ligonier, Wabash and Marion. In 1966 he and his family moved to Phoenix, AZ to work with Unidynamics in Avondale for 12 years and then with Bechtel at the Palo Verde Nuclear plant for 8 years until he retired in 1986. Tom and Lois moved to Sun City in 1988. During retirement Tom and Lois were sunbirds spending summers first in Rexburg, ID and then in Eugene, OR. Tom golfed and played bridge throughout his life and successfully shot a hole in one in 1992. No services are planned. Donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ,85014, (602)530-6992 are appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019