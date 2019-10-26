|
|
Thomas S. Austin
Thomas S. Austin passed away in his home on October 23, 2019. He was 69.
He was born on May 22, 1950 in Joliet, IL to William and Geraldine Austin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his great-uncle William Schwartz, his great-aunt Mary Louise Schwartz, his brother-in-law Steve Allmandinger, and his nephew, Zachary Short.
He is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie (Michael) Johnson and Sandra Austin; a granddaughter, Cecilia Johnson; a step-grandson Blaze Johnson; three brothers William (Vickie) Austin, Jim (Barb) Austin, and Mike Austin; three sisters, Janet (Pat) McCann, Mary-Pat Allmandinger, and Judy (Rick) Short; ten nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.
His family will miss his unique life perspective and his riddles.
Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2019