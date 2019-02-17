Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Musical Instrument Museum
4725 E. Mayo Blvd
Phoenix, AZ
Thomas Schimke (Tom)

Scottsdale, AZ. - It is with great sadness that our family says goodbye to a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Dr. Thomas Schimke (Tom), age 79, of Scottsdale, AZ, died Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at his eldest daughter's home in Park City, Utah, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1pm - 4pm, at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019
