|
|
Thomas W. Davidson
Phoenix - Tom was born in the summer of 1937 at Mercy Hospital in Denver, Colorado. His parents were Norris D. and Ruth C. Davidson. Within Tom's first year, he moved with his parents to Vincennes, Indiana to be closer to family after the death of his grandfather and to help with the family business. Tom's formative years, in the 1940's and 1950's, were spent in this small southern Indiana community where he attended Lincoln High School. He went on to graduate from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana where he received degrees in both Religion and Sociology. He lived at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house.
After college graduation, he held positions in Personnel/Human Resources for Indiana Bell Telephone. While working on a master's degree at Indiana University, Tom met his first wife and they relocated to Phoenix where he accepted a position in Human Resources for Motorola, Inc. During this time, Tom was gifted with two daughters, Jill Kathryn and Sydney Lynn who were blessings throughout his life. Also, his participation and Confirmation in the Episcopal Church during this period was pivotal for Tom's future.
Tom left Motorola, Inc. to take a position as Vice President of Personnel at Ramada Inn, Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. After 8 years with Ramada, Tom decided to answer a life-long call to full-time ministry within the Episcopal Church. He was ordained Deacon on June 12th, 1994 followed by his Priestly ordination on January 23rd, 2005. Father Tom served three churches during his ministry: All Saints Episcopal Church and Day School in Phoenix, Arizona; Christ Church of the Ascension in Paradise Valley, Arizona; and Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. It was during his time at All Saints Episcopal Church that Father Tom met Jacynth "Jas" Davidson who was then the Director of Tennis at the Arizona Biltmore. They were married and she greatly assisted Father Tom with his service to Older Adult Ministries. Their time spent together in Victoria, British Columbia were his happiest years.
Father Tom is preceded in death by his wife Jacynth Davidson. He is survived by his brother Dr. Robert C. Davidson and his family of Sacramento, California; his daughter Jill Davidson-Rinker and her husband James Rinker of Denver, Colorado; his daughter Sydney Davidson Searcy and her husband Jeff Searcy of Austin, Texas; and his two grandsons Vincent Searcy and Alexander Searcy.
A family service for the committal of ashes will be held at the Close at All Saints Episcopal Church and Day School in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019