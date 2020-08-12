Thomas W. Graves



Surprise - Thomas W. Graves, 74, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, AZ following a long illness at home.



Thomas was born on August 6, 1945 in Stainforth, England. He served in the British military and then pursued his chosen profession in civil and electrical engineering which enabled him to travel worldwide satisfying his spirit of adventure. His sport was golf and he also enjoyed singing and entertaining. He will be remembered locally as "the guy with an English accent who could sing and sound just like Willie Nelson!"



Thomas is survived by his wife Marla "Molly" Barnett O'Toole-Graves, son Geoffrey (NYC), daughters Beverly (UK) and Inga (Canada).



Private services and interment will be held at Plain-Mont Cemetery in Vermont at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to Science Care of Phoenix, AZ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store