|
|
Thomas (Tom) Wayne Hulen
Phoenix - Sunday, July 7, 2019, Thomas (Tom) Wayne Hulen of Phoenix, AZ passed away at his home at the age of 82. The witty storyteller fell silent, but his stories live on through multiple generations.
Tom was born on July 2nd 1937, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was the eldest of 5 boys; brothers Don, Kenny, Lynn and Stanley, sons of Thomas W. Hulen and Ann (Hughes) Hulen Burkett. Tom attended Phoenix Union High School, attended USC for a year on an academic scholarship before returning to the desert where he attended Phoenix College. Then studied engineering at ASU where he served as student body president (1958-1959). Tom was the owner and lead Architect for Hulen Enterprises and worked on projects familiar to Phoenicians such as The Wrigley Mansion along with several of the Valley's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright structures.
In his 50s, Tom went back to school and became a math teacher at Camelback High School for 20 years. He would describe this as the most rewarding time of his life. Tom was invested in the lives of his students. He was a student favorite and a fixture at student activities; attending student performances, athletic events, sponsoring clubs and chaperoning dances. GO Spartans!
Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, high school sweetheart, Janis Diehl Hulen. He is survived by their three children: Kathy Pusch (Glen), Cyndi Jenkins (Jerry), and Shanae McDougal. He is also survived by his wife, Roseanne Morgan Hulen and their son Thomas. Additionally, his grandchildren Annie (John), Thomas Charles (Roxanne), Megan (Kenny), Caitlin, Justin, Forrest, Miranda, Beau (Alyssa), and Johnny will remember him for the many lessons he taught them about life and living and most importantly how to use a power tool. He treasured his great grandchildren: Trinity, Fiona, Daniel, Phoebe, Pascale, Henry, Hudson, Elias, and Ella. Tom found enormous joy in all of his progeny and was grateful for the time he was given to spend with his family.
Tom also enjoyed the unique gift of life- long friendships that spanned over 70 years. We know he is with some of his crew now having their weekly poker nights or playing a strategic game of Acquire.
Tom, Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, we love you and you will truly be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Gordon Hall at St. Gregory on July 27 at 1:00 PM. 3424 N 18th Avenue, Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Tom Hulen Memorial Scholarship at Camelback High School. Donations may be mailed to the campus: 4612 N. 28th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 attention Principal Dana Cook. Please make checks payable to Phoenix Union High School District and include Tom Hulen Memorial Scholarship on the memo line. Direct any questions regarding additional ways to contribute to this scholarship to support college bound Spartans to Mrs. Dana Cook: 602-764-7000.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 21 to July 27, 2019