Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Old Adobe Mission
1st and Brown
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
1931 - 2019
Thomas William Ryan Obituary
Thomas William Ryan

Scottsdale - Thomas William Ryan, age 87, of Scottsdale, Arizona, peacefully joined his beloved wife Niki in the hands of the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019. He is survived by their children Kathie, Tom (Kathy), Mary (Kandi), Mike, Anne and John (Kris).

He was born on October 8, 1931 in Grinnell, Iowa, the oldest of four children born to Thomas Philip Ryan, a local farmer, and Terese Kilcoin Ryan, a teacher. He grew up in Brooklyn, Iowa and graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1949. He attended Iowa State University, Ames, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, and he graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1953.

He married Myrcene Agnes (Niki) Nicolet on September 5, 1953 at St. Robert Catholic Church in Shorewood, Wisconsin. He then received his Professional Engineering license and joined the Army Corps of Engineers stationed in Germany. Upon returning to the States he worked for HD&R Inc. in Omaha then relocated to the new community of Scottsdale in 1959. He resided there the rest of his life.

In 1968 he joined the Del Webb company where he quickly proved his worth as a reliable and creative force taking on roles of progressive responsibility, concluding his career as the Vice President of Land Planning and Development. This entailed screening, selecting, and developing new sites all over the U.S. for the increasingly popular Del Webb retirement communities. After 24 years at Del Webb, Tom began his well-earned retirement.

Tom was also quite civic minded and enjoyed contributing his time and knowledge to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) Catholic Church and to Scottsdale communities. He was a member of the Scottsdale Housing Board from 1993-1999 as well as the Maricopa Water District from 1984-1997. He was elected President of the Board of the Water District in 1991 and was instrumental in the rebuilding of Waddell Dam at Lake Pleasant.

In his spare time, he umpired in his sons' Little League, attended many Boy Scout activities, was an OLPH Lector for several years, joined the Planning Committee for the new church, and helped with fundraising for OLPH as a Team Lead on a monthly bingo crew.

Tom was well liked, personable, and blessed with a singularly dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving are two sisters, Acquin Ryan of La Jolla, California and Elizabeth Cyr (John) of Surprise, Arizona; one brother, Doyle Ryan of Las Vegas; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Niki and his son Patrick (Jennifer).

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, September 30 beginning at 5 pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale.

Funeral will be at The OLPH Old Adobe Mission on 1st and Brown, Scottsdale, on Tuesday, October 1 at 10:00 am. Lunch will follow at the Padre Kino Hall west of the main Church on Miller.

Flowers are welcome as are donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. To view an extended obituary and leave condolences, please visit

www.messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
