Thomas William Welnick Jr.



Thomas William Welnick Jr. (Tommy), Entered into Heaven on June 28th 2020



Tommy was born on September 19th 1958 in Phoenix Arizona to Thomas William Welnick Sr. and Sarah Bernice Welnick. Tommy was preceded in death by his father Tom and brother Steve. His surviving siblings are Debbie Weller (Brian), John (Lynn), Kathy Robertson (Mike), Jim (Lois), Judy, Mary Meyer (Earl), Greg, Mark (Sandy), Jean Carreno (Bill), and Sharon Johnson (Mike).



Tommy attended Washington High School in Phoenix. He went on to a long career in the US Navy as a Post Master serving on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, aboard the USS Reasoner in the Pacific and on Adak island in the Aleutians of Alaska. After his time in the Navy he went on to a career in the construction industry in Phoenix. Tommy was an outdoors man, hunting and fishing in every part of Arizona. He loved his time spent afield with friends and family in pursuit of all kinds of game and fish.



Tommy, while big and tough, had a heart of gold. He was blessed to have a great girlfriend in Cindy Banks who he adored and she him. He loved his time spent with family and friends in all kinds of activities, particularly ASU sports where he was a long time season ticket holder in Football, Baseball and Men's Basketball. He loved his nieces and nephews very much and thoroughly enjoyed his time with them. He also took the time to get to know the kids in the neighborhood as well as all his friends kids.



Tommy left a big hole in the hearts of family and friends. We will all cherish the time spent with him and the vast memories those times created. He will be greatly missed but always with us.



Services are pending.









