Tiffaney Snow
Lubbock - Tiffaney Snow was set free on August 9, 2020. Her family will celebrate her life of 47 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon. Memorial contributions can be made to Lead with Horses, P.O. Box 18045, Reno, NV 89511, https://donorbox.org/snow-scholarship
or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/