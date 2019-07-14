|
|
Tiffany Holly Montgomery
El Mirage - Tiffany Holly Montgomery, age 52, of El Mirage, AZ died June 22, 2019. She was born July 24, 1966 in Altoona, PA to Thomas G. Montgomery, Jr. and Mara G. (Chittester) Daffron. She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Ezri Montgomery-Rhoades; former partner and father of her child, Duane L. Rhoades; mother, Mara G. (Chittester) Daffron and step-father Thomas A. Daffron of Litchfield Park, AZ; father, Thomas G. Montgomery, Jr. of Duncansville, PA; sister, Lisa R. Daffron (Eric); brothers, Thomas C. Daffron (Launi), Christopher J. Daffron, and Thomas Kelly Montgomery; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Bryn M. Daffron, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4:45 - 6:00 pm, Sunday July 21, 2019, at Bell Road Church, 3427 E. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to The Singletons, 13832 N. 32nd Street, 134-B, Phoenix, AZ 85032 (480)818-5285; www.thesingletonsAZ.org, 501(C) 3 tax id: 35-2280372 or Reclaim Church, 21200 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382; www.reclaimchurch.com. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019