1/1
Tillie Gamez Reyes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tillie Gamez Reyes

Phoenix - Tillie G. Reyes of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, and right after the Rosary on 10-10-20. She is preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Reyes. She is survived by her children, Olivia, Tino, Jerry, Raul, Martha; 9 grandchildren; siblings, Mary Cubedo and Joe Gamez; and countless wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Wake/Rosary on October 30, 2020, 5pm -8pm, Avenida Funeral Chapel, 522 E. Western Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323

Mass on October 31, 2020, 10:00am, St. Matthews Church, 320 N. 20th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85009.

Burial Holy Cross Cemetery at noon, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ 85392.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Wake
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Avenidas Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avenidas Funeral Chapel
522 East Western Avenue
Avondale, AZ 85323
(623) 925-1525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avenidas Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved