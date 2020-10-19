Tillie Gamez Reyes



Phoenix - Tillie G. Reyes of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, and right after the Rosary on 10-10-20. She is preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Reyes. She is survived by her children, Olivia, Tino, Jerry, Raul, Martha; 9 grandchildren; siblings, Mary Cubedo and Joe Gamez; and countless wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Wake/Rosary on October 30, 2020, 5pm -8pm, Avenida Funeral Chapel, 522 E. Western Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323



Mass on October 31, 2020, 10:00am, St. Matthews Church, 320 N. 20th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85009.



Burial Holy Cross Cemetery at noon, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ 85392.









