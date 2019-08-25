|
|
Tim Kuberski, MD, FIDSA
Phoenix - Tim Kuberski, MD, FIDSA, 78, passed away peacefully at Ryan House on August 9, 2019. Tim was born in Rock Island, Illinois to Thomas Anthony Kuberski and Anna Pauline (Fron). Tim graduated from Alleman High School, Rock Island and St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa before receiving his MD degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia in 1969. Tim was an Intern at LAC/USC Medical Center and a First Year Medical Resident at the University of Washington, Seattle. Tim's interest in Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases took him and his family to the National Institutes of Health for Allergies and Infectious Diseases Pacific Research Section, Leahi Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii as a Research Assistant where he did research on Dengue Virus while serving in the United States Public Health Service. Tim completed his Infectious Disease Fellowship at UCLA/Sepulveda VA in 1974, returning to the Pacific Research Section until he became Epidemiologist for the South Pacific Commission in Noumea, New Caledonia. In 1979, Tim and his family returned to the United States, Phoenix, Arizona where he began his Infectious Disease Practice as a Consultant in Infectious Diseases. He worked tirelessly to help those afflicted with HIV/AIDS and Valley Fever. He was loved and respected at the hospitals in the Valley where he consulted. In 2007 Dr. Kuberski was awarded the "Clinician of the Year" award from the Infectious Diseases Society of America for his outstanding work as an Infectious Disease clinician. He semi-retired in 2009 and took his semi-retirement time to write a novel "The Trembling Flu". He became Acting Chief of Infectious Diseases at Maricopa Medical Center, where he became "Dr. K", teacher and mentor to medical students and Residents. Tim also served as drug study investigator at the Southwest Center for HIV and AIDS. Tim was active in the Arizona Infectious Disease Society, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever) Study Group, Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Osler Club. Tim also loved horses. The Day at the Races was one of his favorite times to spend with friends and colleagues, win or lose. Tim loved photography and his workshops with Arizona Highways. Tim was intense about medicine and was infamous for his infectious disease neckties.
Tim's family adored him (Papa Tim) and he was devoted to them. Tim was preceded by his father who is keeping a fishing rod and poker chair warm. He is survived by his wife, Janice, his mother, Anna, daughters Angela (Doug) Click and Amy Kemp, his grandchildren (his greatest joys) Austen, Bryan (Kayla), Shea, Bradley, Allison, great-grandson Weston and extended family. He is survived by his sisters, Cecelia and Eulalia. He is survived by his Aunt Irene Carton, nephews, Peter (Donna), Norman, Thomas (Shelley), and nieces Sarah and Jennifer (Ryan) and many, many cousins, cousins-in-law and in-laws in Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma and Florida and the many, many friends he made in his travels. His influence will last forever. He lived a life with purpose.
His family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in his memory to the SW Center for HIV/AIDS (www.swcenter.org) or the Valley Fever Center for Excellence (U of AZ Foundation/VFCE Endowment, PO Box 245018, Tucson, AZ 85724, Account #40-10-4668), online link may be accessed on Hansen Mortuary web site.
Tim's family wishes to thank St Joseph's Hospital/Barrows Neurological, Ryan House, and Hansen Mortuary for their amazing care, support and kindness to "Dr. K" and his family.
Visitation will be at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 North 7th Street, Phoenix Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5-8 and Memorial will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 2-6, at the University Club, 39 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019