Tim Lidster
Tim Lidster

60, of Chandler AZ passed away on 10/18/2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Tim was born in Chicago, IL to Betty and Wally Lidster on [August 28th, 1960. He went to high school in Wilton, CT and graduated in 1978. He went on to earn a degree in mass communications from Emerson College in 1982. He was part of the renowned "Tim and Mark Show" on 93.3 KDKB from 1989 to 2005 before changing careers working at Save the Family and Arizonans for Children.

Tim is survived by his Wife and children Amy, Adam, and Zach as well as siblings Debbie and Eddie and Mother Laura. He is preceded in death by his Father and beloved dogs Gibson, Jack, and Muffin. Memorial Services will be held on 11/21/2020 at 11:00 am at Life Link Church in Gilbert with Pastor Dave Wright officiating. Falconer Funeral Home in Gilbert, AZ will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Arizonans For Children or Save the Family. The family asks that any donations to any form of cancer research be completely avoided.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falconer Funeral Home
251 West Juniper Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85233-3914
(480) 892-9411
