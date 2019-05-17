Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timoney James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timoney James

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timoney James Obituary
Timoney James

Phoenix - James Francis Timoney, age 56, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Genenai, son Frank Timoney, mother Mildred Armstrong, sister Dawn Marie (Paul) Joseph of Michigan, & 4 step sons: Seric, Aaron, Marques and Michael. He was predeceased by a sister Patricia Lynn. Services will be Friday, May 17th at 2pm with a visitation one hour prior at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W. Bethany Home Rd, Phx, AZ 85013. www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
Download Now