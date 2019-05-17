|
|
Timoney James
Phoenix - James Francis Timoney, age 56, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Genenai, son Frank Timoney, mother Mildred Armstrong, sister Dawn Marie (Paul) Joseph of Michigan, & 4 step sons: Seric, Aaron, Marques and Michael. He was predeceased by a sister Patricia Lynn. Services will be Friday, May 17th at 2pm with a visitation one hour prior at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W. Bethany Home Rd, Phx, AZ 85013. www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 17, 2019