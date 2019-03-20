|
Timothy Andrew Noland
Phoenix - Timothy Andrew Noland, age 60 passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
He was the husband of Martha Belle Noland (Rupert) and they were married for 20 years.
Tim was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, to Ralph & Bernice Noland. He graduated from Sunnyslope High School. He went on to work at Glenn Jeffries Used Cars for over 40 years, as an automotive body repairman.
Since birth, he has been a part of & served at Phoenix First Assembly, (Dream City Church). He loved his family especially his red-headed daughter and working on automobiles. He was a simple man with a servant's heart, and a man of few words.
He is survived by his wife, Marti, and their daughter Annabelle "Annie" whom he adored. He is also survived by his brother Richard Noland (Carol), sisters Cheryl Jeffries (Charles), and Kathy Joseph. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph & Bernice Noland and his brother Dan Noland.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Prayer Pavilion, Dream City Phoenix Campus, 13613 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85022.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dream City Church, Show Low Campus https://dreamcitychurch.us. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019