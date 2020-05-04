Timothy Benson
1966 - 2020
Timothy Benson

Phoenix - 9-11-1966

Timothy Benson, 53, was hard worker in three short years made assistant manager, is survived by his wife Michelle Benson, his sons Joseph and Donavan, his sister Carlene Benson, his brothers Terry Benson and Tracy Benson, many nieces and nephews, and his father Carl Benson. Tim was an Eagle Scout, and was active in the scouting. Tim served his country thru the Army National Guard lll. Tim was a genuine, honest to a fault, gentleman. He will surely be missed. See you on the streets of gold.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
