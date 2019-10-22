Services
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Green Acres Memorial Gardens
Scottsdale, AZ
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Timothy D. Tenorio


1963 - 2019
Timothy D. Tenorio Obituary
Timothy D. Tenorio

Tempe - (Oct. 26, 1963 - Oct.16, 2019)

Our venerated brother was called home. He was a doting "grandpa", brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Tim was a proud member of the Pueblo of Laguna and Pueblo of Acoma indigenous tribes. He was a talented American Indian carving artist and musician. Tim will be forever in our hearts and in our most fond memories. Services will be held on Oct 26th at 12:30pm at Green Acres Memorial Gardens,

Scottsdale. A Celebration of Life will be held afterward.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
