Timothy D. Tenorio
Tempe - (Oct. 26, 1963 - Oct.16, 2019)
Our venerated brother was called home. He was a doting "grandpa", brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Tim was a proud member of the Pueblo of Laguna and Pueblo of Acoma indigenous tribes. He was a talented American Indian carving artist and musician. Tim will be forever in our hearts and in our most fond memories. Services will be held on Oct 26th at 12:30pm at Green Acres Memorial Gardens,
Scottsdale. A Celebration of Life will be held afterward.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019