Timothy Jacott
Our beloved Timothy "Tim" Jacott (Coach), passed away after a long battle with cancer on January 22, 2020, at the age of 62. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on March 01,1957. A graduate of Moon Valley High School, he was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served on different aircraft carriers. He retired after working several years as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, and currently worked for the Washington Elementary School District. As he did with everything in life, Tim battled his illness with strength, courage, perseverance, and his incredible sense of humor. Opinionated, funny, with a great laugh, he loved Elvis Presley, The Beatles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Turf Paradise, and had a love for playing chess, poker, and all things gambling. He also loved sports, especially football, and was a season ticket holder for various Arizona teams. His favorite was his Arizona Cardinals. A 30-year season ticket holder, he knew football as though he himself were a coach, and could call the plays and spot the penalties before anyone else could. He appreciated the beauty of the ocean, colorful flowers, and took pride in those he planted. His strong work ethic allowed him to be a jack of all trades, be it laying a roof, laying floor tiles, painting a house, or fixing a car. Tim was a friend to all, willing to lend a helping hand whenever it was needed, and was loyal to his family, always putting them first. His family included the pets he so loved throughout the years, the newest members being Paprika and Ripley. He was predeceased by his father Raul, and his mother Soledad, and is survived by his longtime partner Stella, stepdaughter Samantha, sisters Yvonne (George), Michelle, Yvette (Rob), brothers Marc (Susan), Mike (Colleen), Carl, 13 nieces and nephews, 16 grandnieces and grandnephews, with one on the way, his extended family of relatives, and all the good friends he made through the years. He was well loved, respected, and will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace. There will be a private memorial service and celebration of his life, at a later date.
If desired, donations can be made in his memory to the (), or to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020