Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy James "Tim" Harrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy James "Tim" Harrington Obituary
Timothy "Tim" James Harrington

Timothy "Tim" James Harrington, 61, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Friendship Village Hospice in Mesa, AZ surrounded with love. Timothy was born on March 29, 1958, in Spencer, IA, to Robert "Digger" and Doloras Harrington. He later moved to Scottsdale, AZ where he resided the rest of his life.

Known for being an unbelievably hard working, loving, family-man, Tim always knew how to make his family and friends laugh. He was a member of the 12 Step Program for 37 years, He enjoyed sharing with others what the Program did for him, his life, and he was always encouraging others in their path to sobriety.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; Digger and Doloras, and his sister; Mary Jo Cuttell. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Andrew Harrington, his step-daughters; Bianka Fisk and Meghan Row with her husband Robert Row II, his grandchildren; Brynlee, Addison, and Myles, and his brothers; Fr. Mark Harrington and John Harrington.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Scottsdale, AZ. Floral arrangements being handled by Y-Knot (480) 967-4495. Memorial contributions may be made to 'The Crossroads' in Phoenix, AZ 2002 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -