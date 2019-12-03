|
Timothy "Tim" James Harrington
Timothy "Tim" James Harrington, 61, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Friendship Village Hospice in Mesa, AZ surrounded with love. Timothy was born on March 29, 1958, in Spencer, IA, to Robert "Digger" and Doloras Harrington. He later moved to Scottsdale, AZ where he resided the rest of his life.
Known for being an unbelievably hard working, loving, family-man, Tim always knew how to make his family and friends laugh. He was a member of the 12 Step Program for 37 years, He enjoyed sharing with others what the Program did for him, his life, and he was always encouraging others in their path to sobriety.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; Digger and Doloras, and his sister; Mary Jo Cuttell. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Andrew Harrington, his step-daughters; Bianka Fisk and Meghan Row with her husband Robert Row II, his grandchildren; Brynlee, Addison, and Myles, and his brothers; Fr. Mark Harrington and John Harrington.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Scottsdale, AZ. Floral arrangements being handled by Y-Knot (480) 967-4495. Memorial contributions may be made to 'The Crossroads' in Phoenix, AZ 2002 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019