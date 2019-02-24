|
Timothy John Carter
Phoenix - Timothy John Carter, 67, died suddenly but peacefully on February 13. Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey on May 31, 1951, his family later moved to Palatine, Illinois. Tim studied at Western Illinois University and worked for McCune Audio Video, transferring to San Francisco as AV manager for the St. Francis Hotel and then Napa's Silverado Country Club. There he met his future wife, Carolyn, who was his office manager; they married and lived in Sonoma for a few years before moving their young family to Phoenix in 1999. Recently, Tim was a caregiver with Visiting Angels and Homestead. Besides golf and tennis, he loved to laugh, and had a quick sense of humor. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Everett (Nick) Carter and Mary Magalee. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Gean (Fenton); his dear daughters Carrie and Tina (Joshua) Keating; siblings Nickola (Robert) Stack, Robert (Linda), and Susan (Ronald) Wilson; mother-in-law Frances Fenton, sister-in-law Christina (Shannon) Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Tim's family would like to thank the kind staff at Ashlee Care.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019