Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Holiday Inn
777 N. Pinal Ave.
Casa Grande, AZ
1954 - 2019
Phoenix - Timothy John Hancock passed away on July 11, 2019, after bravely fighting a long and difficult battle with Parkinson's disease. Tim was born in Fort Collins, CO in 1954 to Richard William Hancock and Mildred (Mickey) Carmen Dyson.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, the love of his life, Tammy, his stepson, Jesse Hunt, his daughters,Vanessa Baker and Terrah Hancock, ten grandchildren, his brother Reid Hancock, and his sisters, Pamela Briggs-DePasquale and Paula Hancock.

We will gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3pm. Holiday Inn 777 N. Pinal Ave. Casa Grande, AZ 85122. Search Tim on everloved.com to connect with us.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 8, 2019
