Timothy T. Golomb (Tim)
Timothy T. Golomb (Tim) passed away at age 68 on February 19th, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Tim is survived by his 3 daughters; Marcy Golomb, Hilary Cooper (Doug Cooper) and Alyson Sperling (Mark Sperling). His younger sister, Cheryl Wailand, and his 5 beautiful grandchildren he loved to spoil, Preston Cooper (9), Emerson Cooper (7), Camryn Cooper (4), Penelope Sperling (4) and Teddie Beth Sperling (1). Tim was born in Hazelton, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1951 to the late Thomas Golomb and Ann Golomb. His family moved to Buffalo, New York when he was a child. He met his future wife, the late Beth Golomb nee Saran (2016), during the Summer of 1973 at Summer Jam Watkins Glen. They were married in June of 1976 after Tim graduated from Canisius College (Bachelor of Science in Business, 1975). Tim later became a Certified Public Accountant. Tim moved with his family to Scottsdale, AZ in 1979 where Tim started his own successful accounting practice, Timothy T. Golomb, CPA P.C., which he had for over 35 years and enjoyed taking care of his beloved clients. Tim loved to tell stories about spending his childhood summers working on his grandparents, the late Theodore and Sophia Golomb, farm in Pennsylvania and stories of mischief during his college days with his close friends. Tim played tennis faithfully every weekend, loved his dogs and being a world traveler with his wife and children. Tim, along with Beth, were diehard Buffalo Bills fans and attended the Superbowl in 1993. Services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Green Acres Mortuary, luncheon immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the memory of Tim to: National Brain Tumor Society- Defeat GBM Research Collaborative.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020