Services Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park 6500 E. Bell Road Scottsdale , AZ 85254 (480) 991-5800 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park 6500 E. Bell Road Scottsdale , AZ 85254 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 4715 N. Central Ave Phoenix , AZ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Todd Haring Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Todd Dean Haring

1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Todd Dean Haring



Phoenix - On March 6th, 2019, the world lost a man with a beautiful soul. A man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life-- cooking only the best of meals for his family, fly fishing in the babbling rivers of the Sierra Buttes mountains, mowing the lively green lawns of his home to perfection. A man who dedicated himself to making the lives of his family brighter and complete. This man's name was Todd Haring. Todd Haring was born on September 21st, 1960, to Mary and Garold Haring, in the sunny city of San Diego, California. He enjoyed a happy childhood, in a loving home on Mohler Street, growing up alongside two irreplaceable lifelong companions, his brother and sister Kirk and Linda. Todd enjoyed a childhood of fun, laughter, and mischief, filled with cruising the neighborhood on his bicycle with his posse, searching for crawfish on lazy days, and coming home to watch a routine show of Batman. A boy with a routine that would never falter, a man with a commitment never broken, a man with a passion that would never cease. These passions were manifested in each walk of his life, through the intense biking session of his daily workouts, his continual devotion to keeping up with current events in the newspaper, and his deep love for creativity and invention. Todd carried these intrinsic qualities into this educational endeavors and multiple careers. The countless hours spent diligently studying bore its fruit in his graduation, Summa Cum Laude, with two majors from San Diego State University. This dedication continued into his professional pursuits, beginning as a Personnel Director of National ATM and as Business Director of Affiliated Southwest Surgeons in his later life. However, the best part of Todd's story began the day he met the love of his life, Caren Borjeson. After meeting that fateful night in a bar called Confetti's, they seemed to have the perfect romance, an inseparable bond. Whether it be traveling the world's wonders together, enjoying a baguette and bottle of wine on the beaches of California, or his desire to capture her beauty in each picture, their affection was known by all. And one day, this affection became manifested in their daughter, Jacqueline Montgomery Haring. Born to the world in 2000, the entirety of Todd's deep care and compassion was given to her and Caren. While Caren worked hard each day as a General Surgeon, Todd spent each living moment ensuring his daughter was happy-- taking videos of her as she woke up to his voice in the morning, making her scrambled eggs and toast as she watched Winnie the Pooh, driving her each day, from preschool to senior year of high school. He was such a selfless man, shown in this endless love-- in the gourmet meals he prepared each night, in the close attention to detail in the design of their wonderful home, in the kind and reassuring nature of his smile. There is no way to possibly communicate to the world how deeply Todd loved his family, and how much he was loved in return. He is a man that will dearly be missed in all of the days to come, but the memories he has left for all to remember him by will forever live on. We love you Todd Dean, and we can't wait to see you again. A Dedication by his girl, Jacqueline Haring. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 13 from 12 - 3:00 pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary with a Service at St. On March 6th, 2019, the world lost a man with a beautiful soul. A man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life-- cooking only the best of meals for his family, fly fishing in the babbling rivers of the Sierra Buttes mountains, mowing the lively green lawns of his home to perfection. A man who dedicated himself to making the lives of his family brighter and complete. This man's name was Todd Haring. Todd Haring was born on September 21st, 1960, to Mary and Garold Haring, in the sunny city of San Diego, California. He enjoyed a happy childhood, in a loving home on Mohler Street, growing up alongside two irreplaceable lifelong companions, his brother and sister Kirk and Linda. Todd enjoyed a childhood of fun, laughter, and mischief, filled with cruising the neighborhood on his bicycle with his posse, searching for crawfish on lazy days, and coming home to watch a routine show of Batman. A boy with a routine that would never falter, a man with a commitment never broken, a man with a passion that would never cease. These passions were manifested in each walk of his life, through the intense biking session of his daily workouts, his continual devotion to keeping up with current events in the newspaper, and his deep love for creativity and invention. Todd carried these intrinsic qualities into this educational endeavors and multiple careers. The countless hours spent diligently studying bore its fruit in his graduation, Summa Cum Laude, with two majors from San Diego State University. This dedication continued into his professional pursuits, beginning as a Personnel Director of National ATM and as Business Director of Affiliated Southwest Surgeons in his later life. However, the best part of Todd's story began the day he met the love of his life, Caren Borjeson. After meeting that fateful night in a bar called Confetti's, they seemed to have the perfect romance, an inseparable bond. Whether it be traveling the world's wonders together, enjoying a baguette and bottle of wine on the beaches of California, or his desire to capture her beauty in each picture, their affection was known by all. And one day, this affection became manifested in their daughter, Jacqueline Montgomery Haring. Born to the world in 2000, the entirety of Todd's deep care and compassion was given to her and Caren. While Caren worked hard each day as a General Surgeon, Todd spent each living moment ensuring his daughter was happy-- taking videos of her as she woke up to his voice in the morning, making her scrambled eggs and toast as she watched Winnie the Pooh, driving her each day, from preschool to senior year of high school. He was such a selfless man, shown in this endless love-- in the gourmet meals he prepared each night, in the close attention to detail in the design of their wonderful home, in the kind and reassuring nature of his smile. There is no way to possibly communicate to the world how deeply Todd loved his family, and how much he was loved in return. He is a man that will dearly be missed in all of the days to come, but the memories he has left for all to remember him by will forever live on. We love you Todd Dean, and we can't wait to see you again. A Dedication by his girl, Jacqueline Haring



Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 13 from 12:00 - 3:00 pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary with a Funeral service at 4:00pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N. Central Ave, Phoenix.



Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries