Tom C. Chavez
1937 - 2020
Tom C. Chavez

On Monday, August 24, 2020, Tom C. Chavez, loving husband and father of five children, peacefully passed away at the age of 83.

Tom was born on April 25, 1937 in St. Johns, Arizona to Luis and Monica (Nuanez) Chavez. Tom grew up in St. Johns and attended college at Northern Arizona University where he met his wife Sylvia. They were married on December 29, 1957 and share five children: Denice, Lorraine, Carolyn, Valery and Michael.

Tom was a dedicated educator for over 40 years and the first All-State Golf Coach in the state of Arizona. He was an avid golfer, sports enthusiast and life-long fan of anything involving Peoria High School and his hometown of St. Johns. He was most passionate about attending all of his children's and grandchildren's various events and he never missed an opportunity to see them perform. Tom has instilled the core values of family first and education in his children and grandchildren.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents Luis and Monica Chavez, his grandparents Rafael and Tomasita Nuanez, his brother Tony, his sister Ramona, and many other extended family members.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia (Pompa) Chavez, his five children: Denice (Bartt), Lorraine (Jerry), Carolyn (Tim), Valery, and Michael (Dara), 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, his sister Nancy Chavez, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A viewing and rosary will be held on Wednesday at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center from 5:00-7:00 PM with Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Helen's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Due to Covid-19, there is limited availability of 150 people.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Tommy's granddaughters sports team, the Deer Valley Softball Team (Taylor) or Ironwood's Spiritline (Rachell).

Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Menke Funeral & Cremation Center
SEP
2
Rosary
07:00 PM
Menke Funeral & Cremation Center
SEP
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Helen's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
