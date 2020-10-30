Tom Dennis



Tom Dennis was a son, brother, husband, dad, father in law and friend. He was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, and never lost that distinctive accent, or attitude.



Tom had a Fairytale meeting and lifetime of happiness with his wife. He proposed to Crystal after two weeks of meeting and 6 months later they were married. They had 49 years of marital bliss where they constantly reminded each other of how lucky they were and grateful for each and every day.



Tom was a devoted father who loved his daughter, Tiffany. He showed his love through his actions. Her stories of her father always ended in laughter and her saying "can you believe he said that?" He was always concerned and wanting to know if she was okay, even as an adult. He couldn't have been happier when she found Lance, her own happily ever after.



Tom was an enigma, lived life on his terms, brave, faced challenges with a smile and never forgot the humor in life.



Dealing with diabetes and being a brittle diabetic; he had it covered. Being a double amputee; to him was a great conversation piece. He loved taking off his legs for the shock value. He succeeded in his life long dream of owning his own sports card store before he retired.



Although, the pain of his passing is dreadfully acute; he lived on his terms and there is comfort in that.



We will remember him with his scrunched up eyes and a smile from ear to ear, forever memorialized in pictures, stories where he made us laugh and the happiness he spread because if you met Tom - you would leave with a smile, whether you liked it or not.



Final arrangements are being handled by Bueler Mortuary in Chandler. Tom was cremated, as was his wish. In lieu of flowers, St Jude's for Children is a great way to remember Tom. No service will be held due to the current pandemic. Remember Tom in your prayers and smile. That was his gift.









