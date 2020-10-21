Tom Patrick
Scottsdale - Thomas Alan Patrick was born on August 14, 1953 in Columbus, Nebraska and passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on October 16, 2020 at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Patrick, his mother Elizabeth (Betty) Jarecki, his brother Steven Patrick and half sister Donna Tigges.
He left behind his beautiful wife of 27 years, Maureen (Goodwin) Patrick, and his 2 daughters, Michelle Walker, husband Marc, and Andrea Bryant, husband David, his son Nate Patrick, wife Michelle, as well as his step children, Brian Miller, Stephanie Patterson, husband John and Grant Mann, wife Marina. He will also be missed by his 13 grandchildren: Madeline, Mason, and Matthew Walker, Ethan, and Morgan Bryant; Samuel, Elias, Isaac and Annabelle Patrick; Connor and Lexi LaPose; and James and Erik Mann.
He was a loving husband, father, son, and was well respected by his colleagues in the golf industry where he began his journey as a PGA pro in Estes Park, Colorado. Tom's young family moved to Arizona in 1983, where he became Director of Golf at the Scottsdale Country Club. Tom never graduated from college, but his work ethic, tenacity, and dedication to those around him, would define his professional legacy. He went from working on the maintenance crew in his early 20's, to winning 2007 Golf Professional of the Year Award. Tom would eventually become VP of Golf Operations and Human Resources of Suncor Development Co.
Tom built many incredible golf courses over the years, but he was most proud of building family traditions and loving memories, like the 25 consecutive years of vacations to Carlsbad, California. He will be dearly missed by all those he touched.
A celebration of his life will be held outdoors on Sunday October 25, 2020, 10:00 am, at Grayhawk Golf Club located at 8620 East Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Please go to the Fairway House entrance located at the North East Corner. Please adhere to physical distancing guidelines and don't forget to wear your mask.
In Lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Saving Amy at savingamy.org
