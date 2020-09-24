1/1
Tom R. Hartley
Tom R. Hartley

Tom R. Hartley, 70, passed away on August 7th after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died peacefully at Hospice of the Valley. Tom was brave and reflective due to his faith in the Lord. He had proudly just received his 28th chip from AA.

Tom was a journeyman carpenter until sustaining a work injury then worked in sales. He was smart and funny and enjoyed fishing, golfing, NASCAR, and crossword puzzles. Tom was always inventing something. His last invention was a golf putter.

Tom lost his wife, Marilyn, 10 years ago due to illness. He was her loyal caregiver for several years.

He is survived by his son, Travis, sister, Bonnie, cousins and friends. Tom was loved and is greatly missed.

A private service will be held in the future. If able, please donate to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Valley. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Hartley family.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
2621 South Rural Road
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 449-1000
