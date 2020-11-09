Tom Toshitsugu Okuma
Tom's life spanned 100 years of living with a quiet smile and an enduring grace that he gifted to all his family, friends and many, many, many rounds of golf!
He was born on July 3rd, 1920 a day before fireworks light up the sky. He passes away on November 1st, 2020 - Dia de los Muertos - a day meant for remembering and celebrating those that have died. And his life was a celebration!
He was born in Lankershim, California, spent his early childhood in Beaumont, Texas, and then his family moved to Phoenix in 1927. In 1956, he established Asahi Nursery in Glendale, Arizona. The firm designed and built landscapes throughout the Valley of the Sun and Arizona for over forty years. He traveled the world from Japan to Europe, to Alaska, Canada and Mexico, and all over the United States and in many of those places he played a little golf.
He loved helping organize volunteer-built gardens for Peoria High School and the Arizona Buddhist Temple. For many, many years, his personal joy was to donate his time toward the Phoenix Japanese Friendship Garden.
His birthdays over the years became glorious, loving and memorable celebrations for a large extended 'family' of relatives and dear friends. At these yearly tournaments we all learned to play golf, whether we intended to or not. More importantly however, we learned how special laughing, talking, hugging and spending time with people who care for each other can be. It is a legacy the family will continue into the future.
His smile would light up his face and yours with an impish sense that made both of you happier. Remembering him will continue to light our futures. He carries with him the love of all his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Margie, and his children, Faith, Amy, Glenn, and Wayne and their extended families. For now there are no services. It will be planned for in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to:
The Phoenix Japanese Friendship Garden https://www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org
or the Alzeheimers Association http://act.alz.org