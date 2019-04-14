|
Tom "Otis" Van Leeuwen
- - Tom "Otis" Van Leeuwen, 67 passed away on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019, peacefully with his partner, Colleen at his side. Cancer took him quickly. He lived a good life in Arizona after moving from Michigan as a child. He went to Camelback High School, loved to camp and traveling to Montana. Baseball became his passion-attending 3 World Series games and watching the Diamondbacks win. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Connie, and his brother Don. He is survived by his partner, Colleen Callahan, his siblings Nick, Bonnie (Parsons) and Nancy (Hall). He was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, and lots of great friends. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life at a later date. Thanks to Hospice of the Valley as well as the care he received at HonorHealth.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019