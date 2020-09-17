1/1
Tommy Madrid
1973 - 2020
Tommy Madrid

Tommy Madrid, 47, passed away on September 10, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. Tommy was born in Phoenix on April 20, 1973 to parents Jose and Linda Madrid. In additional to his parents, Tommy is survived by his wife Lorena (Lori), his children, Andrew, Brianna, and Adrian, 1 brother, 2 sisters, and 3 grandchildren with one on the way. Funeral service for Tommy will be held at 5 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ, followed by visitation from 6-9 PM.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral service
05:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
