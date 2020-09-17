Tommy Madrid



Tommy Madrid, 47, passed away on September 10, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. Tommy was born in Phoenix on April 20, 1973 to parents Jose and Linda Madrid. In additional to his parents, Tommy is survived by his wife Lorena (Lori), his children, Andrew, Brianna, and Adrian, 1 brother, 2 sisters, and 3 grandchildren with one on the way. Funeral service for Tommy will be held at 5 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ, followed by visitation from 6-9 PM.









