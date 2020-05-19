Toni Jack
Phoenix - Toni Maria Jack was born on February 12, 1976 in Phoenix, AZ to Raymond and Carolyn Jack. She left this earth to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020. Toni LOVED the Lord and her family!!! She was a member of Free Church Of God In Christ In Jesus' Name and was baptized in the name of Jesus by her grandfather. Toni was a singer and drummer. She accomplished a career of 16 years at Salt River Project.
Toni leaves to celebrate her homegoing and await her resurrection: her parents, Raymond and Carolyn Jack, EdD; her daughters, India and Jhanelle Campbell; her son, Jhamaal Campbell; her god-grandson, Chance Frazier; and her sisters, Nevida Jack and Necie Williams. She leaves to cherish her memories, her grandmother, Toni Johnson, her grandfather, Virgil Jack, and a great multitude of special uncles, aunts, cousins, a nephew, friends, co-workers, and her beloved Free Church family.
Homegoing Service is scheduled for 9:30 am on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Free Church Of God In Christ In Jesus' Name, 2766 E. Marguerite Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040. Please visit resthavencarrtenney.com for a link to the live-streaming of the service and the full obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 20, 2020.