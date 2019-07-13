Services
Toni Marie Oberle

Toni Marie Oberle Obituary
Toni Marie Oberle of Mesa, Arizona passed away on July 6, 2019. Toni was born on July 15, 1947 in Mesa, Arizona to Billy H. Oberle and Kay Wilmoth Oberle. Beloved wife of Stanley J. Kresicki and dear mother of Mark S. Kresicki.

Toni graduated from Westwood High in 1965 and left to San Francisco for a career with shipping companies; American President Lines and Hapag-Lloyd (America) as a customer service manager. She retired in 1995 to spend more time with her son and returned to Mesa to be with family in 1999. She is survived by her sisters and brother: Billie K. Laramie, Genie Jones, Mitzi G. Pearce, Sherry L. Taylor and Terry W. Oberle.

A family celebration will be scheduled and her ashes will be buried in the Mesa City Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 13, 2019
