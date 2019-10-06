|
Tony F. Dolack
Phoenix - Tony F. Dolack, aged 79, from Phoenix, AZ by way of Great Falls, Montana gained his wings on Saturday, August 17, 2019). He was surrounded by the love of his family.
Born in Great Falls, MT, in July 1940 to Myrtle and Frank Dolack. Great Falls, where as a boy he had to walk ten miles uphill both ways in 20 feet of snow in his bare feet just to deliver the newspaper. He moved to Phoenix in 1958, and eventually met his best friend and future wife, Donna Fox. They were married on July 4, 1964, on a lovely 118 degree Phoenix summer day. The candles melted and the cake was leaning. They went on to have two children, Margaret and Steve, and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Papago Buttes Church of the Brethren, 2450 N 64th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85257.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Tony's name to Tundra Shepherd Rescue through the Coalition of All Breed Rescue of Arizona, CBRA - 116 N. Pioneer St. Gilbert, AZ 85233, or any animal organization of your choice. If you are able to, please adopt a cat or dog so that Tony's love for animals may continue.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019