Trace Alan'James Crouch
Trace Alan'James Crouch, age 3 died on Saturday, November 23rd at his father's home.
Trace was born on August 3, 2016, to parents Jonathan Crouch and Loralye Fiscus. He loved life and everyone in it! Trace loved to laugh and had a curiosity like none other. His blond curly hair and big blue eyes gave all of those who knew him a glimpse of the Savior that now holds him in His arms. Although his physical absence will forever leave a hole in our hearts, the imprint that he left on all of those who knew him will last forever.
Funeral services will take place at Central Christian Church, 933 N. Lindsey Rd in Mesa, AZ on December 7th at 10am. All are invited to the "Goodbye for Now" celebration of Trace's life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Feed My Starving Children on Trace's behalf.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019