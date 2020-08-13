Tracey Lynn McGava



Born February 24, 1970, Died July 13, 2020.



Tracey passed away after a long battle with COPD but made an impact in her death by being an organ donor. She is survived by daughter Nichole Griffith and grandchildren Ahriyah, Lailah and Jeremiah; Daughter Ashley O'Neil; sons Chance Reed, Shaun Haley & Eric Haley; Brothers Frank (Vicki) McGava, Bob (Jennifer) McGava and Don McGava and sister Cheri (Roger) Flansburg. Tracey was preceded by her mother and father Marian and Don McGava. Tracey never gave up in her struggle with the 12 steps and was watched over by St. Jude. She always loved her dogs, her friends, her family, and if you ever went to see her - she would ask you to bring a Dr. Pepper!









